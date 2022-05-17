Liang Kaiyu develops high-tech prosthetic legs to make people with artificial limbs feel more confident. Photo: SCMP composite
Liang Kaiyu develops high-tech prosthetic legs to make people with artificial limbs feel more confident. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Chinese man designs hi-tech prosthetic leg with shock absorber and LED lights to inspire other disabled people to live a full life

  • The 30-year-old man struggled in the aftermath of an amputation after a work accident two years ago
  • He wants to use his prosthetic leg to inspire others to wear their artificial limbs proudly

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Liang Kaiyu develops high-tech prosthetic legs to make people with artificial limbs feel more confident. Photo: SCMP composite
Liang Kaiyu develops high-tech prosthetic legs to make people with artificial limbs feel more confident. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE