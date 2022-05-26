A father (left) rode his bicycle 2,500km to visit his son, and a man breaks into a car to save his grandson. Photo: SCMP composite
Love and courage in China: near-blind dad cycles 2,500km to cheer for son, grandfather smashes car window with bare hand to save grandson and it takes a village to have a wedding
- A father who is nearly blind rode his bike 2,500km to cheer on his son who was taking an important test
- A grandfather saved his grandson stuck in the back of a car by punching through the rear seat window
