A father (left) rode his bicycle 2,500km to visit his son, and a man breaks into a car to save his grandson. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Love and courage in China: near-blind dad cycles 2,500km to cheer for son, grandfather smashes car window with bare hand to save grandson and it takes a village to have a wedding

  • A father who is nearly blind rode his bike 2,500km to cheer on his son who was taking an important test
  • A grandfather saved his grandson stuck in the back of a car by punching through the rear seat window

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
