From pork shop to TV: A Chinese butcher’s talented daughter dances on national TV despite a lack of formal training. Photo: Handout
From pork shop to TV: A Chinese butcher’s talented daughter dances on national TV despite a lack of formal training. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Girl in China who learnt to dance watching videos online becomes a star after recording of her practice in a pork shop goes viral

  • A Chinese girl taught herself to dance with nothing more than a mobile phone and online instruction videos
  • Now she is an online sensation after a video of her dancing in her parents’ tiny pork shop went viral

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:14am, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
From pork shop to TV: A Chinese butcher’s talented daughter dances on national TV despite a lack of formal training. Photo: Handout
From pork shop to TV: A Chinese butcher’s talented daughter dances on national TV despite a lack of formal training. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE