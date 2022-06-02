From pork shop to TV: A Chinese butcher’s talented daughter dances on national TV despite a lack of formal training. Photo: Handout
Girl in China who learnt to dance watching videos online becomes a star after recording of her practice in a pork shop goes viral
- A Chinese girl taught herself to dance with nothing more than a mobile phone and online instruction videos
- Now she is an online sensation after a video of her dancing in her parents’ tiny pork shop went viral
