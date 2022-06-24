Results from China’s one-size-fits-all university entrance exam, the gaokao , have gradually been made available to anxious students all over the mainland since this year’s exams finished on June 8. On June 23, the gaokao results system became available that night in Sichuan, southwestern China, and 55-year-old Liang Shi, China’s famed “King of gaokao ” , received his score for his 26th attempt. But sadly he fell short of the desired score to enter his dream school, the Sichuan University. With a total 428 points out of 750, it was not high enough to gain admission to Sichuan University, one of the most prestigious of China’s first-tier universities, which requires a minimum of 605 points. After the results were announced, Liang, who this year had switched from the science exam to art and human sciences instead, said he was disappointed that the scores for all his subjects fell below his target. “I was expecting at least 200 points on my art and human sciences comprehension exam,” Liang told the South China Morning Post , “but it was only 171.” According to China’s Ministry of Education, there were 12 million students registered to sit this year’s gaokao , the fourth year that more than 10 million students have sat the exam. Liang, who owns a building materials company in Chengdu, Sichuan’s provincial capital, has been sitting the gaokao irregularly since 1983. He has not sat the exam on 14 occasions in the years since he first started due to work obligations and previous policies that required students to be unmarried and under the age of 25, which were lifted in 2001. In mainland China, Liang is jokingly known as “ gaokao Dingzihu”, which literally means “nail household”, a reference to people who refuse to leave their homes despite a development project taking place around them, because of his persistence in pursuit of his university dream. Liang expressed frustration at this year’s results, but said that it is still not time to give up and said he would like to try again next year. Family celebrates end of daughter’s gaokao with banner declaring she can now ‘fall in love’ “Last year, I spent about 10 hours a day studying despite interruptions from work or family matters,” he explained. “I’ve already suspended my business because it’s difficult to run a business now due to the pandemic, so I’m hoping to spend the extra time on gaokao preparation for next year.” But before that, Liang said he needs to take a break. “I still haven’t gotten over the shock of failing the exam this time, so I am planning to have a rest for half a month to a month to recover from it,” Liang said.