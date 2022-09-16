Actress Angelababy is in the middle of an online storm after she was caught smoking on video. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Sweet girl image ruined’: video of Chinese actress Angelababy smoking at private event causes controversy with 120 million views, but defended by fans
- The 33-year-old actress was criticised after a video emerged of her smoking at a gathering
- But many people pointed out that she did nothing wrong, and the attacks were unwarranted
Actress Angelababy is in the middle of an online storm after she was caught smoking on video. Photo: SCMP composite