Actress Angelababy is in the middle of an online storm after she was caught smoking on video. Photo: SCMP composite
Actress Angelababy is in the middle of an online storm after she was caught smoking on video. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  China Personalities

‘Sweet girl image ruined’: video of Chinese actress Angelababy smoking at private event causes controversy with 120 million views, but defended by fans

  • The 33-year-old actress was criticised after a video emerged of her smoking at a gathering
  • But many people pointed out that she did nothing wrong, and the attacks were unwarranted

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:09pm, 16 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Actress Angelababy is in the middle of an online storm after she was caught smoking on video. Photo: SCMP composite
Actress Angelababy is in the middle of an online storm after she was caught smoking on video. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE