China’s ‘Goddess scientist’ Nieng Yan is coming home after a five-year stint in the US, sparking a huge online wave of joy. Photo: SCMP composite
China’s ‘Goddess scientist’ Nieng Yan is coming home after a five-year stint in the US, sparking a huge online wave of joy. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  China Personalities

China’s ‘Goddess scientist’ who left for US Ivy League job is coming home to set up medical academy - to the delight of the nation

  • Chinese netizens rejoice at academic’s ‘patriotic’ move amid bitter tech-war with US
  • Weibo hashtag to mark her decision attracts more than 440 million views

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:34pm, 2 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s ‘Goddess scientist’ Nieng Yan is coming home after a five-year stint in the US, sparking a huge online wave of joy. Photo: SCMP composite
China’s ‘Goddess scientist’ Nieng Yan is coming home after a five-year stint in the US, sparking a huge online wave of joy. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE