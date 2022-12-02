Chinese woman who lost her right eye in a car accident a decade ago has become a self-taught maker of ‘cool’ artificial eyes. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Look at me now’: Chinese dancer who lost eye in a car crash overcomes ‘self-hate’ to build business making attractive fake ones

  • A decade after losing an eye in a car accident, Chinese woman masters the art of making artificial eyes
  • Years of ‘self-hating’ came to an end when dancer found a way to make ‘cool’ fake eyes, which give her, and others like her, their confidence back

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:36am, 2 Dec, 2022

