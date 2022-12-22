The Chinese artist famed for designing the Beijing 2008 Olympic mascots dies of ‘severe cold’ amid sudden surge in Covid-19 cases straining the nation’s healthcare system. Photo: SCMP Composite
Beijing 2008 Olympics mascot designer Wu Guanying dies in capital amid rumours that Covid-19 caused his death
- In his last social media posting, the 67-year-old retired Tsinghua University professor said ‘We should all be careful’
- Health facilities in Beijing and other Chinese cities have been placed under tremendous stress since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted
The Chinese artist famed for designing the Beijing 2008 Olympic mascots dies of ‘severe cold’ amid sudden surge in Covid-19 cases straining the nation’s healthcare system. Photo: SCMP Composite