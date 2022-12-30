A Chinese cleaner forced to step in at the last-minute to host a live-stream show is now a celebrity after attracting millions of viewers. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Wipe-out: rookie Chinese cleaner steps in to star in ‘most ridiculous live-stream of 2022’ after Covid-19 fells entire production crew

  • When Covid-19 felled the entire production crew of a popular mainland streaming show, they turned to the company cleaner for help
  • In her first stream, Sister Wang cooked hotpot on camera and though nervous, was watched by more than 1 million fans

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Dec, 2022

A Chinese cleaner forced to step in at the last-minute to host a live-stream show is now a celebrity after attracting millions of viewers. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
