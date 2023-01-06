A Chinese influencer who won millions of fans last year with a viral video of her slaughtering a sheep has accused her boyfriend of physical and mental abuse and stealing her money. Hui Ran, 21, known as the “gentle desert butcher” to her eight million followers on mainland video platform Douyin, alleged on a new account last week that her boyfriend, Wang Zhiao, had beaten her, smashed her mobile phone, cut up her clothes and “stolen” her Douyin account. Wang has publicly denied the allegations. In a far cry from videos depicting her peaceful life herding sheep in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Hui said she had been suffering from depression. She also alleged that a daughter she had when she was 19, had been taken by Wang, who is the father, Jiupai News reported. She also said Wang, who is 20 years old, was unemployed and forced her to host live-stream sales events and took the proceeds. “Since September, when my videos became a hit, his family has been eagerly discussing things to buy, such as changing their car. These discussions were awful to me. They were always pushing me to do live-streaming to sell products to my audience,” Hui wrote on her new Douyin account under the name “Hui Ran”. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic at that time and various voices around me and on the internet, I felt stressed out. It felt meaningless to live, and I felt depressed.” In a response on his own Douyin account on January 3, Wang said the domestic violence allegations were a “vicious rumour”. “I can’t accept this accusation. I have reported it to the police,” he wrote. “What happened to us is just a quarrel between an ordinary couple. Perhaps the fiercest action from me is throwing her mobile phone.” He went on to accuse Hui of having an affair with her agent, Liu Wei, and said she had been living with him for the last month. “When I asked her to come back home, she requested I give her two million yuan (US$290,000) in return for asking Liu to leave her,” claimed Wang. He said he is the real owner of the Douyin account “The Sheep of Grey Wolf” because it was registered using his mobile phone number. He said he had changed the account’s password after Hui left with Liu. Wang also denied that his family treated Hui like a cash cow. “None of us looked down upon her,” he said. In response to Wang’s claim that she had fallen in love with another man, Hui said, without naming the person, the man had “helped her a lot with work” in recent months. The couple met as secondary school students in China’s eastern Shandong province several years ago before becoming engaged when Hui was 18 and Wang 17. Soon afterwards, Hui moved with Wang to a sheep farm in Xinjiang owned by his family. Hui said the couple had not applied for marriage registration as Wang had not yet reached the legal age for marriage in China which is 22 for men and 20 for women. She said she is going through legal procedures at present. Hui’s allegations have attracted widespread attention on social media in China, with the local women’s federation in Xinjiang stating they were looking into the case. Local officials also promised to help Hui if she required any. On the mainland, the couple’s dispute has been a major trending news item since the story broke, with the saga being viewed 62 million times on Weibo alone. “They are hyping themselves up. I don’t believe either of them,” one person said about the couple. “Maybe tomorrow, they will tell their followers, ‘We are reconciled. Please come to watch our live-streaming session.’” Another person said: “Let’s wait and see what the police say”.