Teddy Head, a popular and humorous Hong Kong YouTuber has announced he is quitting the top-rated channel because of depression. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I can’t feel happiness anymore’: star Hong Kong YouTuber Teddy Head quits top-rated show blaming depression and ‘negative energy’
- Popular online personality reveals that his whole online persona was built on being unhappy
- More than 1 million people have viewed an emotional video online in which the YouTube star opens his heart
