A Chinese live-streamer has become an online sensation after hitting back with humour at allegations he was using fake backdrops in his videos from the country’s Xinjiang province. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Background is too fake’: Chinese live-streamer accused of ‘faking’ videos boosts farm sales and handed government job for his efforts
- Live-streamer with a sense of humour shoots to internet fame by fending off accusations he is faking by making people laugh
- Honey bee specialist has helped farmers sell US$1.46 million worth of produce online in past year and now has more than 3.6 million followers
A Chinese live-streamer has become an online sensation after hitting back with humour at allegations he was using fake backdrops in his videos from the country’s Xinjiang province. Photo: SCMP composite