Wang Sicong, the only son of China’s richest property tycoon, Wang Jianlin has been arrested in Shanghai. Photo: Baidu
China’s billionaire playboy Wang Sicong arrested after allegedly breaking man’s nose in Shanghai street fracas

  • Only son of China’s richest property tycoon and three other men got into an altercation with man who was taking sneak photos of him
  • High-profile playboy and former Weibo influencer Wang is known for his flamboyant behaviour

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 8:24pm, 12 Jan, 2023

