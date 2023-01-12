Wang Sicong, the only son of China’s richest property tycoon, Wang Jianlin has been arrested in Shanghai. Photo: Baidu
China’s billionaire playboy Wang Sicong arrested after allegedly breaking man’s nose in Shanghai street fracas
- Only son of China’s richest property tycoon and three other men got into an altercation with man who was taking sneak photos of him
- High-profile playboy and former Weibo influencer Wang is known for his flamboyant behaviour
