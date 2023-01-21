Bruce Lee lookalike, Abbas Alizada, was forced to flee his native Afghanistan and now lives in Manchester, England. He hopes to one day visit Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Bruce Lee of Afghanistan’: lookalike kung fu king of Kabul forced to flee Taliban regime and dreams of Hong Kong visit
- 29-year-old Afghan refugee Abbas Alizada who shot to fame thanks to his similar looks to Hong Kong martial arts icon now lives in the United Kingdom
- The actor and impersonator hopes that one day he will be able to visit Hong Kong and the statue of his idol
Bruce Lee lookalike, Abbas Alizada, was forced to flee his native Afghanistan and now lives in Manchester, England. He hopes to one day visit Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP composite