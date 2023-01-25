The re-appearance online of a famous child lookalike of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma begging for money from stopped cars in traffic has reignited a debate on child exploitation by families and the entertainment industry in China. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Little Jack Ma’: Chinese child double of diminutive billionaire seen begging for money in traffic, reigniting online debate over exploitation
- 15-year-old Fan Xiaoqin, who first became an internet star in 2015, has re-surfaced begging for money in busy traffic in southeast China
- Angry online observers slam his family and ‘greedy capitalists’ over ‘exploitation’ and demand he be given a proper education
The re-appearance online of a famous child lookalike of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma begging for money from stopped cars in traffic has reignited a debate on child exploitation by families and the entertainment industry in China. Photo: SCMP Composite