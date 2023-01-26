A famous Chinese basketball player has sparked a heated online sexism debate after he taunted a rival player who teased him about not winning many awards by telling him, “I’ve slept with more girls than you”. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘I’ve slept with more girls’: apology by Chinese sports star for sexist taunt at rival player sparks anger among millions online

  • Video of Chinese basketball star apologising for ‘slept with more girls’ comment is viewed more than 10 million times online
  • Social media posters say outburst by Zhang Tianyi reflects a wider social attitude that sees women as ‘trophies’ and not human beings

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:11pm, 26 Jan, 2023

