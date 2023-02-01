Despite his position as one of Hong Kong’s favourite sons, Tony Leung Chiu-wai has kept his mainland social media presence low-profile. But a short online video he posted recently in which he described himself as “nothing special” may be about to change all that. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘Sometimes I am in a daze and hide’: 1.5 million follow Hong Kong movie star Tony Leung after he says ‘I am not that special’ in quirky social media message
- The fiercely private In the Mood for Love star’s low-profile approach to social media may require a rethink thanks to a self-deprecating online message
- A reflective, 44-second video clip posted by Leung on the Douyin platform has created a massive new army of online followers
Despite his position as one of Hong Kong’s favourite sons, Tony Leung Chiu-wai has kept his mainland social media presence low-profile. But a short online video he posted recently in which he described himself as “nothing special” may be about to change all that. Photo: SCMP Composite