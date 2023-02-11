A Shanghai personality famed online for her penchant for Lolita dresses and wearing a tiara has raised eyebrows as the choice of brand ambassador for a major commercial precinct in the city. The woman, in her 50s, has been dubbed the “Anfu Road Little Princess” online in China as she is often seen walking in her eye-catching dresses and tiara on the well-known road in downtown Shanghai. Little Princess, whose true identity remains a mystery, shot to fame at the end of 2021 after people started posting photos and videos of her walking along Anfu Road on social media, where her images went viral immediately. She is in the spotlight again this week after an advertisement of a commercial hub in the city’s Changning District was unveiled with Little Princess as its brand ambassador, news site The paper reported. “Little Princess invites you to come to eat and watch movies together,” the ad proclaimed. The choice of ambassador has caused heated discussion after the news trended widely online. It has been viewed five million times on Douyin alone. “As long as she does not cheat, there is nothing wrong with her ad,” one person defended her on Douyin. Another commenter supported the woman by saying: “She is dressed in a style that she likes, and there is no problem with that. Our society should be more open and inclusive. No one has the right to stop her from wearing the clothes she likes.” But some people poured scorn on the company’s choice of Little Princess. “What a deformed society! A woman with such a look has many fans? I don’t understand,” one commenter said. “Please don’t release her photos in public. I can’t accept her images,” another person said. Little Princess walks along Anfu Road, where she lives, every day as she goes to do her shopping and run errands and seems unfazed by the frequent unfriendly and disapproving glances cast her way by other pedestrians or the cameras constantly pointed at her. She has many Lolita dresses and often accessorises with different handbags, shoes, necklaces and earrings in matching colours and styles. It’s widely believed in Shanghai that she was born into a wealthy local family and adopted her unique style to cover up the effects of hormone drugs she takes to treat an unknown condition she developed when she was young. She reportedly studied fashion design at university but her passion for Lolita dresses was triggered after a friend sent her one about two decades ago, according to The Paper. Using her fashion background, she often makes alterations to the dresses, such as making them fit more comfortably. During a live-streaming session last year, Little Princess shared her experience and tips for wearing Lolita outfits. She also dazzled viewers during an online jewellery-selling session with her rich and meticulous knowledge. “I think she is confident. She has figured out her lifestyle. Bravo!” One person praised her on Douyin. “At least this woman lives with a positive attitude. It’s not right to defame her,” another commented.