The cutting of the actor’s role has angered many. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Give him a second chance’: Chinese actor with prior drug addiction reforms to become anti-narcotics ambassador, faces online censure but defended by prominent editor

  • Han Xiao, who plays a minor part in a popular Chinese series is under scrutiny after overzealous viewers dredged up a 2009 drug incident
  • China’s entertainment regulator issued a decree in 2014 banning actors with any history of drug use or hiring sex workers from working on TV

Alice Yan
Updated: 6:18pm, 18 Feb, 2023

