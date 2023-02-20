Chinese social media cannot get enough of a story which details the unlikely love-match between a popular interior design blogger and a cheeky woman who responded to one of his online videos. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
Chinese social media cannot get enough of a story which details the unlikely love-match between a popular interior design blogger and a cheeky woman who responded to one of his online videos. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  China Personalities

‘Does this flat need a lady?’: millions of Chinese delight in love-match between interior design guru and woman who flirted over his online video

  • Woman’s off-the-cuff response to a video posted by a popular Chinese interior design blogger leads to love and marriage
  • Tens of millions flock to blogger’s mainland social media account to marvel at how the pair got together

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 6:13pm, 20 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese social media cannot get enough of a story which details the unlikely love-match between a popular interior design blogger and a cheeky woman who responded to one of his online videos. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
Chinese social media cannot get enough of a story which details the unlikely love-match between a popular interior design blogger and a cheeky woman who responded to one of his online videos. Photo: SCMP composite/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE