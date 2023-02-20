Comments about “dictators” and “fighting for freedom” at a major European film festival by renowned Hong Kong film director Johnnie To Kei-fung have been deleted on mainland Chinese social media. To was speaking at the start of the 2023 Berlin Film Festival where he became only the second Hong Kong filmmaker to judge at all three major European movie events after the actor Maggie Cheung Man-yuk. At the opening day press conference, To was asked by a journalist why film remains important in today’s world. The director, who was nominated for the Best Film Award at the Berlinale in 2008 for his film Sparrow replied in Cantonese, and at one point appeared to correct himself when specifically mentioning Hong Kong. “When totalitarian rule emerges, when people lose their freedoms, cinema is the first to take the hit. For me, cinema has always been in the vanguard,” said To. “In most cases, cultural productions will be forcefully suspended, since the cinema speaks directly to the audience. That’s why dictators always target the cinema. “I think Hong Kong... no, sorry. I think all countries and peoples fighting for freedom across the globe should support the cinema,” he added. An academic said sensitivity displayed by social media platforms may reflect a more restrictive atmosphere on the mainland under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, said To appeared to make a slip of the tongue, changing a reference of Hong Kong to people “across the globe”. “Under Xi Jinping, the domestic environment is very tight, That is something I think we cannot ignore,” Wu said. He said that censorship under the late Chinese President Jiang Zemin was “a little bit relaxed” but now “the boundary is evolving”. “This makes people scared of speaking. But it is not very useful for the creative industries and also for the growth of the film industry. If people have such a high level of self censorship, it will definitely be harmful for the country,” Wu added. On the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, several film bloggers immediately posted a video of To’s interview and paid tribute to him. Some omitted the words “dictators” and “fight for freedom” in the clips they posted. But that did not stop the video from being deleted. Directube, a film blogger with 466,000 followers, posted the video on Weibo, which quickly garnered several thousand reposts. By the morning of February 17, Beijing time, it had been deleted. Directube then posted a screenshot from the video with an emoji denoting tribute. This was also quickly deleted. On the night on February 16, Directube posted an article on its WeChat account titled “Tribute to Director Johnnie To”. The article did not mention his speech in Berlin, remains unblocked and has been read more than 70,000 times. One reader said: “May the glory go to the free man”. The director’s comments have also been widely circulated on Hong Kong social media. The Instagram account “hkmoviedialogue”, which first posted the video, has received more than 48,000 likes and most of the comments respected To. Official Chinese media has yet to report the incident, but on Weibo and Douyin, some self-publishers have said that To “should be banned” for making “inappropriate comments”. To is one of the most internationally influential Hong Kong directors. He has been nominated for Best Director at the Hong Kong Film Awards 18 times and for Best Director at the Golden Horse Awards eight times, making him the most frequently nominated director, winning three times in both categories. To has a huge fan base on the mainland and his films, such as Election , Life Without Principle and The Mission , remain popular. To is known for his controversial comments and “scolding” people. He once became so angry that Hong Kong actor Sammi Cheng Sau-man missed out Best Actress at the Hong Kong Film Awards he launched an expletive-laced attack on the judges, adding: “What kind of award is that?” In 2016, at the premiere of the Hong Kong crime film Trivisa , he also spoke in defence of the freedom of cinema: “There needs to be freedom in creation, there should be no fetters.” In recent years, there have been a number of incidents in which public figures, including filmmakers and actors, have been scrutinised for comments and behaviour perceived to have crossed a red line in terms of politics and ideology in China. In early 2021, shortly after US-based film director Chloé Zhao’s win at the Golden Globe Awards was widely celebrated in China, her historic Oscars win was downplayed with no mention in state media and related social media posts were heavily censored.