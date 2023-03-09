A young Chinese woman left her overseas schoolmates and teachers in awe by performing a gravity-defying, celebratory side flip at her UK graduation ceremony. Chen Yining, a 24-year-old from Beijing, has also won millions of followers online after a video emerged of her graduation performance at the University of Roehampton in England in January. Chen, who was receiving a postgraduate degree in Dance Practice and Performance, said she performed the flip out of excitement, adding she was surprised at the overwhelming response. Back in China, after Chen uploaded the video clip of her graduation ceremony on Douyin on March 3, millions applauded her confident style. “She shows style and charisma, full of the youthful spirit which encapsulates the promise of the young generation,” one commenter said. Another joked: “Now it will be more difficult to explain to foreigners that not all Chinese people are kung fu masters.” Chen explained that the side flip is easy for her because she has had 12 years’ experience practising classical Chinese dance, in which flips are basic movements. She has been receiving professional dance training since she was a teenager. She studied classical Chinese dance at the prestigious Affiliated Secondary School of the Beijing Dance Academy and later as an undergraduate student at the academy before pursuing postgraduate studies in London. Chen said she is currently promoting Chinese dance in the UK. The Chinese dancer has made several stage appearances in Britain, including a contemporary dance performance named “Crying of Four Seasons” at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival. Also, and most recently, she performed in a collaboration with the world-renowned composer Tan Dun and the London Philharmonic Orchestra in the UK premiere of Tan’s oratorio “Buddha Passion” in January 2023. In her Douyin videos, she also turns public sites in London, such as Regent’s Park and the Victoria and Albert Museum into her stage, displaying the awe-inspiring chemistry between classical Chinese culture and the British landscape. It is not the first time Chen has made headlines in China. In 2021, she performed the sword dance, “Swordswoman Ling Feng”, in the viral drama-style show, Dancing Millennium. The chivalrous spirit and handsome movements Chen showed in the dance captured many hearts. The performance was even hailed as a feminist milestone in classical Chinese dance by an anonymous user on the Quora-like Chinese Q&A platform, Zhihu. “Women in classical Chinese dances usually appear as either disadvantaged victims or evil antagonists. Chen’s representation of a brave, heroic woman figure in “Swordswoman Ling Feng” has filled the gap,” the person said.