A 56-year-old Chinese woman working as a cleaner at a university who learnt to play an old and out-of-tune piano has inspired mainland social media. Xing Guoqin, a cleaner at the Arts and Education Center for the Performing Arts at Tsinghua University in Beijing, has gone viral after playing the piano on stage for a mainland TV programme, SDTV reported. In the viral video of her performance, Xing is shown wearing an evening dress next to a white piano on a stage before the scene shifts to the university art centre, where she is shown in her cleaning uniform scrubbing the floor. Xing said she had never played a piano until she started working as a cleaner at the university eight years ago. Xing said she was captivated by the sound of the many piano lessons and concerts taking place at the art centre. “How wonderful it would be if I knew how to play it,” she thought to herself at the time. When she discovered an out-of-tune old piano at the art centre, she started teaching herself after her shifts finished. She didn’t know how to read music, nor had she ever studied music theory, and is entirely self-taught. Xing said that she enjoyed doing well at whatever she tried her hand at. “I like doing cleaning, so I’ve tried my best to do it well,” she said. “I like the piano, so I must make the effort to play it well too.” Xing drew people’s attention after she played the piano in her work clothes at a New Year’s Eve party organised by the art centre and came back again last New Year’s Eve but this time in her new evening dress. The story of Xing has touched many internet users. One commenter applauded her and said: “Auntie Xing is awesome!” Another person said: “Don’t look down on anyone. They may not have decent jobs, but they can be better than many of us.” “Auntie Xing proves that the gold will shine one day,” a third person added. “Cleaning is her job, but music is her soul,” another said. Stories about self-motivation and hard work often strike a chord online in mainland China. Last month, a Chinese woman fighting leukaemia who said she had kept the disease at bay for the last 13 years by running a strawberry farm to support her treatments went viral. Late last year, a Chinese woman who lost both legs became an internet sensation after mastering the art of dancing with prosthetic legs while wearing high heels.