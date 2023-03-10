A 73-year-old man has been dubbed Shanghai’s “most modern grandpa” as mainland social media marvels at his age-defying physical appearance. “How old are you actually?” is the most frequently asked question of Hu Hai, a Shanghai man who stands just shy of six-feet tall and weighs in at a trim 68 kg. The septuagenarian looks so fit many people are unsure if they should address him as brother, uncle or grandpa, Hu told the Shanghai Morning Post. The pension-aged former employee of an import-export business, won the title of Shanghai’s Most Modern Grandpa in 2016 at a modeling competition for senior citizens. In the wake of his success, Hu was snapped up by an agency and has appeared on Shanghai and national TV. He said he likes performing as it was his dream when he was a child. He told the newspaper his secret to staying young was to eat frugally and exercise regularly, the newspaper reports. “Everyone’s genes and physical condition are different. What is suitable for me is not necessarily suitable for others. For me, the tip is controlling my mouth and moving my body. I have observed a strict diet for 20 years,” Hu was quoted as saying. He wakes at 5am every day and after some stretching begins a punishing exercise routine which includes squats, push-ups and rope skipping. Then, after breakfast, it is yoga and belly dancing. The super-fit septuagenarian said he does not like gyms, preferring to work out at home. Another part of his daily routine is a noon-time nap, followed by afternoon karaoke sessions with friends online. He finishes the day watching television and is asleep by 10pm. “I also have a special tip for staying young – I hang upside down. To do this I have bought special exercise equipment,” Hu said. “Age is only a number for me. I believe a person has three ages: their real age, their physical age and their psychological age. Although my real age is 73, a body lipid instrument shows my physical age to be the equivalent of 48. “I think my psychological age is 20-30 years old,” he said. Hu said he was often sick as a child and only began taking special care of himself 20 years ago. “I think the three most precious things in our life are: health, happiness and youth,” said Hu. Another Chinese man who hit the headlines because of his age-defying appearance is Wang Deshun, who walked in a fashion show at the age of 79 and wowed audiences worldwide with his muscles. In 2021, Wang, then 85, became the oldest person in the country to receive an official pilot’s certification, earning him the nickname “China’s coolest grandpa” on mainland social media.