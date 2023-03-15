A famous mainland cyclist whose two-wheeled travels have taken him all around the nation has attracted widespread attention after his trusty bike was stolen in Hong Kong. Millions in China have been glued to social media for updates about the case of theft involving 31-year-old online influencer known as Chaoshan Aqiu whose Douyin account has 1.3 million followers. On the night of March 8, Aqiu locked his mountain bike at the busy junction of Fa Yuen Street and Argyle Street on Kowloon peninsula and when he returned the next day all he found was remnants of his cut-off chain lock. “I have been to 32 provinces in China over the past three years, and I never imagined my bike would be stolen in Hong Kong,” Aqiu said in his video. On March 10, Hong Kong police arrested a 45-year-old man, surnamed Woo, who is alleged to have sold the bike worth 8,000 yuan (US$1,160) to a local vendor for HK$700. Although the police have not yet found the bike, Aqiu said he was grateful for the “serious and warm” help given to him by Hong Kong people and the police, the news website HK01 reported. Online observers praised the efficiency of the Hong Kong police. “Poor bike thief, he couldn’t have imagined that a theft could attract such nationwide attention,” said one. Another said: “The thief tarnished the city’s image for only $700, but the Hong Kong police saved it thanks to their professionalism and efficiency in solving the case.” Some who were previously unaware of Aqiu were also shocked by the disparity between his age and his appearance, which they said made him “look like a man in his 50s”. Aqiu said he looked much younger before he started his nationwide cycling tour and blamed exposure to the rigours of nature. A native of the Chaoshan area in southeastern China’s Guangdong province, Aqiu began cycling around China in July 2019. Having spent most of his previous life inside the province, he said he wanted to enrich his life and enjoy great scenery on the way. Aqiu began his much looked-forward-to trip to Hong Kong on March 5, and excitedly showed his followers the fun time he had at the Disneyland Resort a day before his bike was stolen. Speaking about his lost bike, Aqiu told Sing Tao Headline: “The bike is my partner and my life.” He said he will continue his journey after Hong Kong, and has plans to visit Macau, and even Taiwan one day.