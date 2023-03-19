A Hong Kong-born influencer living in Australia is making global headlines amid rumours she is the new romantic interest of British pop star Harry Styles. Yan Yan Chan, a 28-year-old stylist and blogger based in Sydney, sent the media into a frenzy amid rumours she was romantically involved with the singer-songwriter while he was Down Under for his “Love On Tour” tour. Rumours intensified when Chan attended Styles’ Sydney show where she watched from a gold-class corporate box. Styles, 29, who skyrocketed to fame aged just 16 as a member of the boy band One Direction, has had a solo career with hits such as “Golden” and “As It Was”. Hong Kong-born Chan relocated to Sydney and started making a name for herself in 2009 in the fashion blogging scene. According to reports, she was just 16 when she started blogging. “I started my blog when I was still in high school. I loved film, photography and art and wanted a space where I was able to express myself creatively outside the classroom,” she said in an interview on the Charles & Keith site when she was 25. Growing up around a father who produced music for a living meant that some of his creative influence rubbed off, the report said. A former model who has appeared in campaigns for luxury fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton and Chanel, Chan has more than 215,000 followers on Instagram. On her website, Chan shared a story about her farming roots. “My father’s family come from a line of farmers, and they brought their work ethic to Australia when they first immigrated here in 1994. “As kids we would frequent the rows of gai lan, choy sum and my favourite Dai Bai Choy and bring home a box of fresh vegetables for the week,” she said of her family’s vegetable farm 40 minutes outside of Sydney. She also shares a recipe and photos for her favourite dish, prawn wonton soup: “To pay homage to my Hong Kong upbringing, I decided to do a farm to table of my favourite HK Wonton soup.” A visitor’s guide to Hong Kong can also be found on the site. “My childhood started in Hong Kong, from the Kowloon hospital I was delivered in, to the sky-scraping apartment we grew up in till I was five years old,” she said. “Hello Kitty was a recurring theme for birthdays and play dates, so, when the Italian luxury brand FURLA asked me to shoot their latest collaboration with Hello Kitty, it meant a flight to Hong Kong and a family reunion.” The guide has tips on where to stay in Hong Kong and where to visit in the city. It includes Chan’s favourite places to eat, from Mak’s Noodle for shrimp wonton with a side of gai lan vegetable to Mott 32 for “fancy char siu” (barbequed pork) while favoured watering holes include Foxglove and The Iron Fairies. Chan also shares her love for late-night visits to convenience stores for a fix of Shin Ramen cup noodles. “My guilty pleasure after a late night out in Hong Kong is perusing the aisles of 7/11,” she says.