She is a 70-something former beauty queen-turned-model and her name sounds like she is custom-built to brand a designer perfume. The septuagenarian dietician and best-selling author also happens to be the mother of Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk. And while Maye Musk may never eclipse her son’s profile, her visit to China this week – three years after she first became an online celebrity in the country – has caused significant interest on mainland social media. The excitement began even before she arrived with one online observer exclaiming: “Musk’s supermodel mother is coming to China!” On March 22, the 74-year-old American, whose 51-year-old son is the Chief Executive Officer of electric car maker Tesla and the founder of SpaceX, tweeted photos of herself in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. News of her arrival spread like wildfire on mainland social media. A car blogger with over 1.2 million followers said on Weibo: “Musk’s mother’s first stop in China is Guangzhou. Has anyone met her yet?” The Musk mother phenomenon in China originated in 2020 when the Chinese version of her memoir, A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, was published. While promoting the book, the Chinese publisher chose to highlight the most fascinating moments in her life. “She made her debut at 15, got married at 22, became a broke single mother at 31, then moved from city to city in three countries to launch her career, raised three wonderful children on her own, and earned two master’s degrees,” the publicity material purred. “She returned to modelling and became popular as her hair turned grey. At 69, her image dominated four billboards in Times Square. She may be best known as the mother of “Iron Man of Silicon Valley” and Tesla founder Elon Musk, but she is also the queen of her own life: Maye Musk,” it went on. Musk’s colourful life story launched her as a role model in China, spawning an army of bloggers to write about her. To help promote the book, Musk has opened accounts on several Chinese social media platforms. On June 30, 2020, in the first video she posted after opening her Douyin account, which received over 10 thousand likes, Musk introduced herself: “I’m a mother of three: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. I’m a model and a dietitian. Hopefully, you can make better choices than I did so that you will suffer less and have a happier life.” Her Douyin account, where she shared conversations with Wendi Deng Murdoch, her healthy eating advice and details of an Italian hotel she stayed in, quickly amassed 260,000 followers. Her video wishing Chinese netizens a happy Lunar New Year was liked more than 120,000 times. One comment read: “Thanks a lot for raising a great Musk! You have made a great contribution to humanity!” After leaving Guangzhou, Musk went on to visit several major Chinese cities. She took in a famous temple in Xiamen, a coastal city in the eastern province of Fujian, before showing up in a Tesla shop in Chengdu, the capital city of southwestern China’s Sichuan province. In each city she visited, Musk attended book signings and gave speeches. On mainland social media, some people are tracking Musk’s latest trip. “Is she coming to Beijing? Where’s her next stop?” one person on Xiaohongshu asked. A Weibo poster is selling an unconfirmed opportunity to meet her: “In Wuhan on March 31, dinner with Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk. Only two seats. Available for photos and signings. Deadline is March 26, entrepreneurs, please contact me quickly.” The authenticity of the invitation could not be confirmed. On Twitter, Musk said she was enjoying her trip to China: “Thank you. I am having a good time in China. Everyone is kind and friendly.” Her latest tweet shows her in the industrial city of Suzhou, west of Shanghai, wearing a cream suit made by Chinese designer Erdos.