Famous mainland actor Ge You has impressed Chinese social media by earning US$1.1 million in compensation from winning hundreds of lawsuits over the rights to the image one of his characters. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Making money while lying flat’: Chinese movie star Ge You pockets US$1.1 million from hundreds of lawsuits over famous ‘tang ping’ TV character
- Renowned Chinese actor wins 542 out of 544 legal cases against companies who used his famous character in adverts without permission
- Many online observers say his legal successes define the famous expression he is associated with ‘making money while lying flat’
