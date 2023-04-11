Fan said he reported the incident at a police station in Beijing’s Dongcheng District but some media did not mention the reported theft of his underwear or whether the woman had been apprehended. A police document subsequently circulated on social media by Fan’s friends appeared to show the police authority was investigating the matter.

It is not the first time the table tennis player has dealt with harassment from diehard fans. In 2021, his fans took over an airport in southern China’s Guangdong province as he was boarding a plane. They demanded Fan provide autographs, and pose for photos and videos, making it difficult for the athlete to board his flight due to the number of fans crammed into the airport.

“I do not want my personal itinerary to be followed or exposed publicly. I beg my fans to allow me to be an ordinary person,” Fan said on Weibo after the airport incident.

He also criticised certain extreme behaviours shown by some of his fans.

“Your action is not helpful but harmful for me. Please don’t trigger verbal abuse online under the excuse of caring for me. For some of these irrational people, I beg you to respect me. Please understand that I feel deeply uncomfortable being secretly photographed and filmed all the time,” said Fan.

Fan Zhendong in action against fellow Chinese player Ma Long during their men’s singles finals at the Singapore Smash 2023 Table Tennis Tournament in Singapore last month. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Please watch my competitions and cheer for me. That’s enough.”

Fan is not the only sports star in mainland China who has been stalked and harassed by fans.

Two years ago, a video of a woman trying to forcibly put a hat on the head of Chinese gold medallist swimmer Wang Shun at an airport in eastern China went viral.