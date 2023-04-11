China’s top table tennis player Fan Zhendong has begged supporters to respect his privacy after a female fan broke into his hotel room. Photo: SCMP composite
China’s top table tennis player Fan Zhendong has begged supporters to respect his privacy after a female fan broke into his hotel room. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  China Personalities

‘I beg you to respect me’: fan reportedly steals underwear of world No 1 table tennis player from hotel room in China as he begs for rational behaviour

  • Fan Zhendong, current world No 1 men’s singles table tennis player, has contacted Beijing police after a fan allegedly broke into his hotel room and stole his underwear
  • The top Chinese player says surveillance footage and witnesses can prove the fan entered his room

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:22pm, 11 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s top table tennis player Fan Zhendong has begged supporters to respect his privacy after a female fan broke into his hotel room. Photo: SCMP composite
China’s top table tennis player Fan Zhendong has begged supporters to respect his privacy after a female fan broke into his hotel room. Photo: SCMP composite

Beijing police are investigating after an obsessed fan broke into the hotel room of the current world No 1 table tennis player, Fan Zhendong, and reportedly stole his underwear.

Fan said in a post on Weibo that a woman stalking him for several days broke into his hotel room several times on the morning of April 6 after obtaining a key card from the hotel reception. He said that hotel cleaning staff who were witnesses to the incident and surveillance cameras could prove the woman entered his room, the Beijing News reported.

Fan is currently ranked as the top player for men’s singles globally by the International Table Tennis Federation and is the leading player in China, where he is a major celebrity.

Eager fans surround champion table tennis player Fan Zhendong at an airport in China as he tries to board a plane. Photo: The Paper
Eager fans surround champion table tennis player Fan Zhendong at an airport in China as he tries to board a plane. Photo: The Paper

“I’ve been calling on my fans multiple times to be rational, to keep their distance from me and to boycott fandom culture,” Fan said in the post. “This intrusive incident has harmed me a lot. To guarantee my personal safety, I have decided to halt my interactions with individual fans, including accepting the delivery of fan mail.”

READ FULL ARTICLE

Fan said he reported the incident at a police station in Beijing’s Dongcheng District but some media did not mention the reported theft of his underwear or whether the woman had been apprehended. A police document subsequently circulated on social media by Fan’s friends appeared to show the police authority was investigating the matter.

It is not the first time the table tennis player has dealt with harassment from diehard fans. In 2021, his fans took over an airport in southern China’s Guangdong province as he was boarding a plane. They demanded Fan provide autographs, and pose for photos and videos, making it difficult for the athlete to board his flight due to the number of fans crammed into the airport.

“I do not want my personal itinerary to be followed or exposed publicly. I beg my fans to allow me to be an ordinary person,” Fan said on Weibo after the airport incident.

He also criticised certain extreme behaviours shown by some of his fans.

“Your action is not helpful but harmful for me. Please don’t trigger verbal abuse online under the excuse of caring for me. For some of these irrational people, I beg you to respect me. Please understand that I feel deeply uncomfortable being secretly photographed and filmed all the time,” said Fan.

Fan Zhendong in action against fellow Chinese player Ma Long during their men’s singles finals at the Singapore Smash 2023 Table Tennis Tournament in Singapore last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fan Zhendong in action against fellow Chinese player Ma Long during their men’s singles finals at the Singapore Smash 2023 Table Tennis Tournament in Singapore last month. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Please watch my competitions and cheer for me. That’s enough.”

Fan is not the only sports star in mainland China who has been stalked and harassed by fans.

Two years ago, a video of a woman trying to forcibly put a hat on the head of Chinese gold medallist swimmer Wang Shun at an airport in eastern China went viral.

Last year, Wang Chuqin, another famous Chinese table tennis player, was surrounded by dozens of female fans at a Beijing airport who refused to leave his side and demanded to take photos with him.

Alice Yan

Alice Yan

Alice Yan is a Shanghai-based social and medical news reporter. She started her journalism career in 2003 and has degrees in economics and public administration.

Read more

Party time: millions watch farewell for giant panda Ya Ya in US as she prepares for long-awaited return to China

Party time: Chinese panda prepares for homecoming with iced-cake celebration in US

Read more

Quirky China news: grandmother ignores boy trapped under stool to play cards, man brings sofa on subway, crying girl’s hair cut for cash

Quirky China: grandma traps boy under stool to play cards, man takes sofa on train

Read more

‘Walk to the light’: final farewell of Chinese wife, 83, to dying husband, 87, touches hearts of millions on social media

‘Walk to the light’: millions moved by final goodbye of Chinese wife to dying hubby

Read more

‘Greedy and vicious’: Chinese woman blamed for ex-husband’s suicide after blackmailing him for US$1.45 million in divorce ordered by court to return money

‘Greedy and vicious’: court orders woman return US$1.45 million blackmailed from ex

Read more

‘Don’t kill it, it’s grandpa’: Hong Kong woman says mother believes visiting moths are spirits of dead relatives during Ching Ming Festival

‘Don’t kill it, it’s grandpa’: woman rants about mother’s belief in spirit moths

Read more
Party time: millions watch farewell for giant panda Ya Ya in US as she prepares for long-awaited return to China
Party time: Chinese panda prepares for homecoming with iced-cake celebration in US
Read more
Quirky China news: grandmother ignores boy trapped under stool to play cards, man brings sofa on subway, crying girl’s hair cut for cash
Quirky China: grandma traps boy under stool to play cards, man takes sofa on train
Read more
‘Walk to the light’: final farewell of Chinese wife, 83, to dying husband, 87, touches hearts of millions on social media
‘Walk to the light’: millions moved by final goodbye of Chinese wife to dying hubby
Read more
‘Greedy and vicious’: Chinese woman blamed for ex-husband’s suicide after blackmailing him for US$1.45 million in divorce ordered by court to return money
‘Greedy and vicious’: court orders woman return US$1.45 million blackmailed from ex
Read more
‘Don’t kill it, it’s grandpa’: Hong Kong woman says mother believes visiting moths are spirits of dead relatives during Ching Ming Festival
‘Don’t kill it, it’s grandpa’: woman rants about mother’s belief in spirit moths