Veteran Hong Kong movie star Anthony Wong Chau-sang has heaped praise on groundbreaking child actor Sahal Zaman who recently won the Best New Performer Award at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Zaman, 10, is the first South Asian in Hong Kong cinema history to win the accolade, doing so for his leading performance alongside Wong in the film, The Sunny Side of the Street. To top off his success, Zaman was presented with the award by Michelle Yeoh, who had just won Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once , and is the first Asian actress to win an Oscar. Receiving the award, Zaman said he was delighted and hoped that Hong Kong audiences would go to cinemas to support his film. Later, in an interview, he said that he wanted to eat pizza to celebrate and would continue working hard to take on more roles. Previously, Zaman won the Best New Performer Award from the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild. The Sunny Side of the Street tells the story of Hassan, a young Pakistani refugee, and a taxi driver played by iconic Hong Kong actor, Wong. When Hassan’s father is killed in a car accident, the driver who had sneaked into Hong Kong in the 1970s befriends the boy. In 2022, Wong won Best Leading Actor at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards for his role in the film. At the time, he brought Zaman on stage with him, where Zaman broke down in tears. In an interview after that, Wong tipped Zaman to become “Pakistan’s Chow Yun-fat”. Chow is one of Hong Kong’s most famous actors ever. Zaman said he planned to bring Wong on stage with him if he won at the Hong Kong Film Awards, but when he gestured to Wong as he headed to the stage Wong said: “No need to bring me. You go on stage by yourself.” Born in Pakistan, Zaman settled in Hong Kong with his father before starting primary school. In an interview with Hong Kong newspaper AM730, the Malaysian director of The Sunny Side of the Street, Lau Kok Rui, said that in preparation for the film, the cast went around primary schools and ethnic minority centres across the city looking for children who could speak both Cantonese and Urdu and selected 12 candidates from about 200 children. After auditioning and acting training, the cast eventually chose Zaman. “He has a great personality, knows how to communicate with everyone and is not afraid of adults and does not hide away. He had no stage fright when we started filming and quickly integrated into the cast,” said Lau. Zaman is in Primary Five and lives in the Kwai Chung district of the city’s New Territories.