Yi Yang has struggled with the sudden fame. One woman even filmed herself grabbing and caressing his arm, causing an online backlash. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
‘Never considered becoming popular with my muscles’: Chinese celebrity street food vendor Yi Yang forced to close stall after unruly fans cause revenue to fall by almost half

  • Fans of food vendor Yi Yang are enthralled by his ‘strong’ muscles, ‘handsome’ appearance and shy personality
  • Crowds now gather at his stall for photos and some grab his body, preventing him from serving customers and almost halving his income

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:54pm, 10 May, 2023

