The news that a renowned Chinese eye surgeon has returned to work three years after he was stabbed in the hand by a patient and is now on a mission to “rid the world of blindness” through conducting scientific research has delighted and impressed mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Light in the heart, light in the eyes’: Chinese eye surgeon stabbed by patient 3 years ago is back at work, ready to ‘rid world of blindness’
- Renowned eye surgeon whose career was blighted by knife-wielding patient 3 years ago is back at work and on an inspiring new mission.
- After overcoming the challenges stabbing injuries brought, his scientific research is benefiting eye patients across China
The news that a renowned Chinese eye surgeon has returned to work three years after he was stabbed in the hand by a patient and is now on a mission to “rid the world of blindness” through conducting scientific research has delighted and impressed mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo