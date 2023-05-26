The man known as “Sanqiange” on Chinese social media was found dead shortly after a live-streaming contest that began at 1am. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Influencer in China dies after drinking 4 bottles of ‘Chinese vodka’ during live stream, renewing ‘do anything for traffic’ debate
- The 34-year-old died after taking part in a 1am drinking contest streamed live to more than 100 people, according to a friend
- The influencer was known for engaging in live online-drinking game contests and pushing himself to the limits
The man known as “Sanqiange” on Chinese social media was found dead shortly after a live-streaming contest that began at 1am. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo