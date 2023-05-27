He Saifei made her impromptu speech after hearing about the tough financial situation of an actor at an opera competition she was judging. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Where is the money?’: famous Chinese opera singer’s attack on local officials for not supporting struggling artists trends
- The actress was moved after hearing that a respected actor works 3 jobs because his pay from traditional opera is so low
- Her speech calling for more funding for traditional opera was filmed and shared online, where it has received an outpouring of public support
