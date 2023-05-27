Singaporean pop singer Stefanie Sun – and her songs – are trending on Chinese social media platforms in a surge in interest driven by an artificial intelligence-generated copy of her voice. Since the release of her debut album, Yan Zi , in 2000, Sun – who is also known as Sun Yanzi – has amassed a substantial fan base in mainland China and Hong Kong. She has also won many honours, including Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Melody Awards. Among her 4 million Chinese followers on the QQ Music app, one of the most prominent pop music platforms, Sun’s songs, What I Miss, Meet, and Begin to Understand , have each received more than 9 million likes. Recently, despite having not released a song in six years, AI technology has seen her popularity rise to another level. On major social media platforms, AI-generated accounts with the name AI-Sun Yanzi have attracted large numbers of listeners thanks to their impressive ability to mimic not only Sun’s voice, but the unique breathing sounds she makes. The AI accounts cover a wide range of well-known pop music, including Jay Chou’s Hair Like Snow and Nan Quan Mama’s Rainy Day – all from Taiwan. A video featuring a copy rendition of Hair Like Snow has amassed upwards of 2 million views on the Bilibili platform. People have even joked that AI fakes are “the most diligent singers in the Mandarin music industry in 2023” due to their remarkable ability to produce large amounts of music in a short time. Meanwhile, the hashtag “Stefanie Sun becoming the first musician to be replaced by AI” has been trending on social media. However, AI “performers” are not for everyone, particularly Sun’s fans. One commented: “This sounds fake. It mimics the vocal tone of Sun around 2001 and Jay Chou’s Hair Like Snow hadn’t been released at that time.” “AI-Sun Yanzi can mimic her tone, but not her emotions. It can imitate her voice, but not her live performances,” added another. On May 22, Sun responded in a heartfelt yet composed online post. “My fans have officially switched sides and accepted that I am indeed ‘an unpopular singer’ while my AI persona is the current hot property. I mean really, how do you fight with someone who is putting out new albums every few minutes,” she said. Acknowledging that AI has reshaped a wide range of industries and referring directly to the phenomenon, she added: “The very task that we have always convinced ourselves; that the formation of thought or opinion is not replicable by robots, the very idea that this is beyond their league, is now the looming thing that will threaten thousands of human conjured jobs. Legal, medical, accountancy, and currently, singing a song. “In this boundless sea of existence where anything is possible and where nothing matters, I think it will be purity of thought, being exactly who you are that will be enough,” the singer concluded. The AI-Sun Yanzi discussion has shed light on the double-edged sword implications of such technology in the music industry. While fuelling the creation of music, AI also raises apprehensions regarding copyright infringement. “When AI ‘singers’ cover songs, it may potentially infringe upon the rights of the original artists, as well as the rights of original songwriters and record producers,” Yunkai Li, a partner at Tian Yuan Law Firm told the Post. “Whether AI covers songs by Sun Yanzi herself or other artists, it involves similar copyright infringement issues,” said Li. Also, if a platform establishes a specialised content section for AI cover versions and directly shares revenue with creators, then in the event of copyright infringement, the platform will also share the corresponding legal responsibility with the creators, said Li. On April 11, 2023, the Cyberspace Administration of China issued a draft policy paper titled Measures on the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services , which has been seen as an exploration of a possible regulatory framework for AI in this area. However, many issues remain unresolved. “In the field of AI music, current laws only provide protection for voice rights to living individuals. If a user utilises the voice of a deceased celebrity to cover relevant songs, the legality of such usage remains uncertain,” said Li. “For instance, if AI technology is employed to learn Beethoven’s compositional style and create Beethoven’s Symphony No 10, whether it constitutes infringement is a question that cannot be definitively answered under existing legal provisions,” he added.