The heartwarming story of a 23-year-old Chinese woman’s in-concert message of thanks to Taiwan singing star Richie Ren for a life-saving donation he gave her 22 years ago has touched many hearts on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Hope our love will not change’: Chinese woman, 23, surprises Taiwan singer Richie Ren at concert by thanking him for saving her life 22 years ago
- History repeats itself as grateful fan springs surprise on popular singer in Chinese city where he made life-saving donation 22 years ago
- Story of generosity and compassion touches the hearts of countless people who express their feelings online
The heartwarming story of a 23-year-old Chinese woman’s in-concert message of thanks to Taiwan singing star Richie Ren for a life-saving donation he gave her 22 years ago has touched many hearts on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo