Chen lost both legs after he was seriously injured while jumping off a moving train at the age of 13. Photo: SCMP composite/Baijiahao
‘Legless warrior’ – from homeless child who lost legs in accident to disability advocate with a passion to climb mountains
- After losing both legs as a boy Chen made a life for himself despite his disability and now helps to inspire others with his story
- He has given hundreds of speeches at schools and on TV, using his own experiences and previous life as a street busker to encourage others
