A mainland blogger has gone viral with a video of her six-hour overnight “street-sleeping” trip to Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP composite/Xiaohongshu
‘Free overnight’ in Hong Kong: video of mainland woman’s 6-hour budget ‘street-sleeping’ odyssey in city goes viral as she plans sequel
- Midnight to 6am sojourn surveys sights and sounds of life after dark across the city’s Hong Kong Island
- From a midnight movie theatre with vibrating seats to sunrise over the iconic Victoria Harbour, blogger just cannot get enough of city
