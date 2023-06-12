Fans of superstar Leslie Cheung have been stunned by a Chinese influencer’s uncanny impersonations of the late singer and actor 20 years after his death. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Fans of superstar Leslie Cheung have been stunned by a Chinese influencer’s uncanny impersonations of the late singer and actor 20 years after his death. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  China Personalities

Influencer’s ‘truly amazing’ Leslie Cheung transformation acclaimed in China 20 years after Cantopop legend’s tragic death

  • Yu Junhan has amassed 627,000 Douyin followers with his realistic video impersonations of pop star Leslie Cheung 20 years after his death
  • The transformations with unique make-up and convincing imitations of Cheung’s expressions and singing style have been widely praised

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:16am, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Fans of superstar Leslie Cheung have been stunned by a Chinese influencer’s uncanny impersonations of the late singer and actor 20 years after his death. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Fans of superstar Leslie Cheung have been stunned by a Chinese influencer’s uncanny impersonations of the late singer and actor 20 years after his death. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE