A Chinese actress who shamelessly flaunted her attitude to wealth over a pair of socks during a live-streamed sales event has been condemned online. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Can’t buy a pair of socks with US$98’: online flaunting of wealth by Chinese actress turns spotlight on arrogance of rich celebrities
- Mainland actress Zhang Yuqi faces wrath of online community for comments about how much she was prepared to spend on a pair of socks
- Row reignites debate over the astronomical earnings of celebrities in China compared to those of ordinary people
