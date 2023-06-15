A Chinese actress who shamelessly flaunted her attitude to wealth over a pair of socks during a live-streamed sales event has been condemned online. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Can’t buy a pair of socks with US$98’: online flaunting of wealth by Chinese actress turns spotlight on arrogance of rich celebrities

  • Mainland actress Zhang Yuqi faces wrath of online community for comments about how much she was prepared to spend on a pair of socks
  • Row reignites debate over the astronomical earnings of celebrities in China compared to those of ordinary people

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:24am, 15 Jun, 2023

