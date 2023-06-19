A teenage Lionel Messi fan who fought his way past security guards to rush onto the pitch and hug his idol during last week’s friendly match in Beijing has become an online sensation in China. The 18-year-old, wearing a replica Argentina team shirt with Messi’s number 10 on its back, evaded security guards as he climbed down a 3 metre (10ft) stand and ran towards the soccer superstar at around the middle of the match with Australia. A video uploaded to Chinese social media showed the 50,000-strong crowd at the Beijing Workers’ Stadium cheering as the fan, surnamed Di, gave Messi a quick hug before setting off at high speed around the pitch, chased by security guards. During his run, Di managed to exchange a high-five with another Argentina player as well as the team’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, before he fell and was apprehended, according to the minute-long video. Di also won massive applause from mainland internet observers, who have viewed the video 400 million times on the social media platform Weibo alone. “This is a true soccer fan,” read one comment. Another user noted Di’s speed and physical strength and said “It’s a pity that the Chinese national football team does not recruit him”. One social media commenter praised Di, saying: “Go chase your dream, teenager boy! You are the biggest star tonight.” “I envy him. He can brag about this experience for his whole life,” another person wrote. But some online observers were more critical, with one writing: “Even revelry should not breach the rules. On the one hand, his behaviour has disturbed the normal process of a match. On the other hand, other fans might copy him and do irrational things.” An article on the WeChat account Zheng Shi Tang 2019, which covers politics and economics, strongly opposed a serious punishment, saying: “I think we should tolerate his behaviour.” The article, which has been read more than 100,000 times and garnered 6,000 likes, warned that banning all “non-disciplinary deeds” by young people risked them further losing “vitality and thought of chasing freedom, especially after three years of the coronavirus pandemic”. “Many people who were subject to tight restrictions [during that period] forgot what freedom is,” the article said. Di, who was smiling joyfully as he was carried out of the stadium with a security guard gripping each limb, was released later that evening by the security company because of his age. However, on Friday he was placed in administrative detention by local police, a punishment usually ranging from five to 10 days in custody. Di is also banned from entering sports venues to watch football matches for the next 12 months, according to the Chaoyang district branch of the Beijing police authority. “I was so happy! I haven’t told my mum about this yet fearing she would get too excited,” Di said on WeChat, following his release on Thursday evening. Di said he has been a fan of Messi’s since 2014. “I want to hug Messi as I’d like to let him feel the enthusiasm from Chinese football fans. China also loves football and the atmosphere here is as warm as it is in other countries,” said Di, who likes to play football, basketball and badminton in his spare time. “Messi, I am sorry but I really wanted to see you. I originally wanted to also seek a signature from you, but I had to run away when I saw they were chasing me,” he wrote. “I am considering flying to Miami in the future to see if I can have a Messi signature,” he added. After the match, Messi wrote a message of thanks to Chinese fans on Weibo: “It’s a happy trip to China with the Argentina national soccer team. Thank you to Chinese fans’ zealous support all the time!” he said. The white-and-blue sports shoes worn by Di in his stadium dash also shot to fame on the e-commerce platform Taobao, which is operated by Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post. The brand became one of top three most searched items, with more than eight million users checking the product in the past few days, the China News Service reported. Some online stores marked the shoes as “the same item worn by Messi’s fan” while others displayed the picture of Di hugging his idol on the pitch. “By wearing a pair of good shoes, you can control the whole playing field,” one store’s advertisement said, according to the report.