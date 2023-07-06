A sex scandal surrounding Chinese pop idol Cai Xukun has taken a fresh twist with the star denying that he did anything “illegal” during a fling with a fan. Photo: SCMP composite
‘No forced abortion’: Chinese pop idol Cai Xukun insists fling with fan was ‘proper relationship’, denies girl was a minor at the time
- State broadcaster CCTV removes star singer’s music videos from its streaming app in wake of sex allegations
- Idol adamant that none of his behaviour was ‘illegal’, says he has learned a ‘painful lesson’
A sex scandal surrounding Chinese pop idol Cai Xukun has taken a fresh twist with the star denying that he did anything “illegal” during a fling with a fan. Photo: SCMP composite