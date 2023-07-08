Hong Kong movie superstar Chow Yun-fat has spoken of his love for the city in an interview which has delighted his fans around the world. Photo: SCMP composite
Hong Kong movie superstar Chow Yun-fat has spoken of his love for the city in an interview which has delighted his fans around the world. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture /  China Personalities

‘Grow old in Hong Kong’: global movie icon Chow Yun-fat tells of love for home city and its ‘charming and arrogant’ Cantonese dialect, thrills fans

  • Arguably Hong Kong’s greatest actor expresses his undying love for Hong Kong and its people in emotional interview
  • YouTube chat with Lamma Island born and raised Chow Yun-fat delights his fans around the world

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong movie superstar Chow Yun-fat has spoken of his love for the city in an interview which has delighted his fans around the world. Photo: SCMP composite
Hong Kong movie superstar Chow Yun-fat has spoken of his love for the city in an interview which has delighted his fans around the world. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE