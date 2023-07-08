Hong Kong movie superstar Chow Yun-fat has spoken of his love for the city in an interview which has delighted his fans around the world. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Grow old in Hong Kong’: global movie icon Chow Yun-fat tells of love for home city and its ‘charming and arrogant’ Cantonese dialect, thrills fans
- Arguably Hong Kong’s greatest actor expresses his undying love for Hong Kong and its people in emotional interview
- YouTube chat with Lamma Island born and raised Chow Yun-fat delights his fans around the world
