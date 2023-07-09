An online influencer in China with 30 million followers has recounted the strange story of an intruder who squatted in her vacant island villa for two weeks and helped himself to the contents of the liquor cabinet. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
‘Maotai Savage Brother’: Chinese squatter downs 6 bottles of pricey booze after breaking into vacant villa of blogger with 30 million followers

  • Mainland influencer with 30 million followers recounts bizarre tale of unkempt intruder who squatted in her vacant villa for two weeks
  • Housekeeper’s return leads to arrest of thief with a taste for hard liquor and to blogger naming him ‘Maotai Savage Brother’

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 11:05am, 9 Jul, 2023

