An elderly farmer in China has paid a tearful tribute to the late pop diva, Coco Lee, by recalling her act of kindness in 2016 which helped him and an entire village sell their stock of oranges. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Remembering Coco Lee: tearful tribute as Chinese farmer, 83, recalls how late Hong Kong star helped entire village sell 100,000 kilos of fruit in 2016
- Tearful farmer in central China remembers how Hong Kong star came to his aid when he needed it most by helping him sell oranges
- Late diva Lee took time out of schedule to also gift poor man who was struggling in cold winter weather a down jacket
