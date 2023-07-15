A state-owned oil company executive at the centre of an illicit love affair scandal has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and removed from all his official posts after a month-long investigation. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Dismissal dress’ love affair scandal takes down state-owned oil company boss who is expelled from Communist Party and removed from public office

  • Month-long investigation into illicit affair ends in oil company official being stripped of party membership and removed from all posts
  • Woman at centre of ‘dismissal dress-gate’ scandal has contract with state-owned firm terminated

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Jul, 2023

