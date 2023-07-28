Mainland social media has been delighted by the news that Lang Zheng, who was rescued, aged three, from the rubble of a devastating earthquake in China in 2008, has made it into one of the country’s top universities. Photo: Baidu
‘Salute Boy’: China quake survivor who touched nation with gesture to rescuing soldiers in 2008 gains top university place, sparks online delight
- Lang Zheng earned nickname, aged 3, for saluting soldiers who pulled him from rubble of devastating earthquake
- Legacy of fear remains with now 18-year-old but fails to stop him pursuing dream of becoming a diplomat
