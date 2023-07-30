“Even if it would cause me to sell my house or car, I still want to go to the concert. My youth is priceless,” says one fan. Photo: SCMP composite
Millions scramble for tickets to China’s TFBOYS concert as front seats cost US$28,000 and scalpers offer US$700 ‘tree-climbing’ spots
- Tree ‘seats’ outside concert stadium are available for US$700 an hour, telescopes cost extra, as does insurance in case of a fall
- One fan claimed cost of a ticket to sit in front row had surged to 2 million yuan (US$280,000) on black market
