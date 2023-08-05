Liu (inset left) was famed for his close relationship with his mother (top right) before she died last year, often sharing family pictures online with fans. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Precious to me’: Chinese singer thanks fans for help accessing deceased mother’s WeChat account chat history to remember her
- Liu Wei asks for help from his followers on Weibo after WeChat messaging app on his late mother’s iPhone kept crashing
- App has idol’s chat history with mother before she died and he was frantic not to lose precious transcripts
Liu (inset left) was famed for his close relationship with his mother (top right) before she died last year, often sharing family pictures online with fans. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo