Record-breaking Chinese hurdler, Wu Yanni, has hit back at critics of her tattoo by saying that the body art is a symbol of her self-confidence. Photo: SCMP composite/Xinhua
Body art brouhaha: China track goddess Wu Yanni hits back at ‘bad girl’ tattoo taunts saying ink job is symbol of ‘confidence’
- Athlete who won silver in women’s 100m hurdles at World University Games faces down judgmental detractors
- Hurdling hero has been dubbed China’s ‘goddess of the track’ because of her good looks
